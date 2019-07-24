Five things to know about new Treasury CS Ukur Yattani

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday named Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani as the acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Yatani’s appointment comes a day after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich appeared before the court to face graft-related charges.

Here are a few things you need to know about the new acting CS in one of the most powerful docket in the country.

1. Early education – Yatani was the top student in Marsabit County where he sat for his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) in 1981.

2. Political entry – Yatani joined politics after the tragic death of former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Bonaya Godana.

3. Political career – He served as the first governor of Marsabit County before losing his second term to Mohamud Ali. Before he was elected he was the Member of Parliament for North Horr Constituency in 2006.

4. Background – He comes from the second largest community group in Marsabit County. In Marsabit County, the main communities are Rendile, Gabra, Borana and Burji. Boranas are the majority followed by Gabra and Rendile in that order.

5. Wealth and fortune – In 2018 when he was being vetted for the Labour and Social Services CS job Ukur was ranked third among eight nominees for the cabinet with a net worth Sh295 million.