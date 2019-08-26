New e-passports applicants now required to book appointments in advance

Kenyans will now be required to book for appointments through the e-citizen portal before visiting passport processing centres.

The changes were announced on Sunday by the Department on Immigration through a statement.

“The Department on Immigration wishes to inform you the public that it has introduced an appointment system for persons wishing to submit their ePassport applications in order to take biometrics at passport processing stations,” the statement reads in part.

The Department on Immigration also issued an advisory directing applicants who have already made their passport applications online to revisit the e-citizen portal in order to book appointments.

“Those who have already made online applications for ePassport are advised to revisit ecitizen and book their appointments (date, time and station),” the department said.

EXEMPTIONS

The newly-introduced appointment system seeks to address congestion in passport processing centres by ensuring that only those who have booked appointments can visit passport centres.

The Immigration Department however said exemption will be made to public officials with agent assignments abroad, as well as sick persons, students and business executives with argent engagements abroad