Netizens ask CS Monicah Juma to bring back ‘Airforce Day”

Defense Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma on Friday made her maiden visit to the Kenya Air Force at Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The CS had visited the airbase to pay her respects to soldiers who lost their lives while fighting for the country.

“This maiden visit was an opportunity for a comprehensive brief on 1/3 services of the KDF. I look forward to working with the KAF as they realize their mission within the framework of the MOD mandate,” she tweeted.

“I had a special opportunity to pay my deep respect & remember those who have paid the ultimate price in Defence of the freedom & security of our motherland, Kenya. Their sacrifice will never be in vain. The KDF and all Kenyans are inspired by your sacrifices, thank you and RIP.”

Netizens welcomed the gesture and congratulated her work at the Ministry of Defense but demanded more from her apart from the visit.

A number of social media users asked the CS to push for the reintroduction of the ‘Airforce Day,’ to boost the morale of the military officers.

Karani Mulinya wrote on twitter: “Madam CS, kudos for being at the helm of defense, we humbly request if you could re-initiate the old days ‘airforce day’ and make it open for us to attend. This would be very grateful of you”.

Jasiri added, “And Navy days too, a fun part of my childhood.”

Steve M commented, “We have so much faith in you. Everything u have touched so far has made perfect improvements. May our KDF be transformed positively in your hands mama”.

Dominic Otieno posted, “We believe in you madam, we have seen your works and with this too we know you have the capacity to make our defence forces great again. Chapa kazi mamaa.”

In the past Kenya Air Force personnel used to showcase to members of the public how the military conducts rescue missions during emergencies and even the kind of equipment they use.