Netflix introduces mobile-only package





US streaming giant Netflix has introduced a cheaper pay-plan to its Kenyan viewers.

The pocket-friendly mobile package goes for Sh400 and is part of the company’s strategy to remain relevant and ahead of the competition.

Netflix also revealed, in a statement to newsrooms, that this mobile-only plan would compete against MultiChoice’s Showmax and other content streaming platforms in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Last year, Netflix tested two mobile-only plans in Sub-Saharan Africa countries to determine whether users would be fascinated by these plans.

“After several months of testing, we’re excited to launch a new mobile plan. This plan will make it even easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement.

The new subscription plan becomes the fourth one offered by the video streaming platform in Kenya with the other three being the basic, standard and premium plans available for Sh700, Sh1,100 and Sh1,450 respectively.

Netflix assured its users that the mobile-only plan would sit alongside its other three Netflix plans of basic, standard, and premium.

It also clarified that the mobile plan can be accessed on a tablet or a smartphone and allows one stream in standard definition (SD) (520p), meaning one plan per device.

However, five different profiles can be created on the mobile plan.

Even though this might seem like a pocket-friendly plan to some, Netflix also clarified subscribers of the mobile plan would have access to the entire Netflix catalogue available in Africa just as they are on other plans.

The streaming giant added that the feature would enable members to save time and money as Africans have apparently shown a strong interest in offline viewing after rises in cellular data prices in a number of markets.

Partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets. Testing on iOS will begin in the coming months.

Netflix has become almost a household name in most countries especially after the covid-19 pandemic which saw most people work from home. It offers reasonable entertainment options for users who can access fixed internet at their homes.