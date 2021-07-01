Netflix halts Swahili subtitles after hilarious translations





One thing the world has learnt is never to make Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) mad lest they tear you to shreds.

This is exactly what a section of Kenyans resorted to after Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment streaming service, introduced Swahili subtitles to its TV and film services.

But Kenyans were not impressed.

They were quick to point out the mistakes and couldn’t resist letting their fingers do the talking as many took to Twitter to share views.

And now, the world’s largest streaming service said they will no longer be supporting the Swahili subtitle language on its films and series two years after introducing the service.

In a statement sent to its subscribers via email, Netflix stated the move was necessitated at providing viewers with a better local experience while watching the movies.

“As of July 30, 2021, we will no longer be supporting the Swahili language on your Netflix experience while we work to provide a better local experience to help you enjoy the movies and TV shows you love,” read part of the email.

However, Netflix clarified it would continue to be available in English and other languages.

“Netflix will continue to be available in English and many other languages, this will include providing some of your favorite local and international entertainment in Swahili in the future,” added Netflix.

Their Swahili translations have been the butt of many jokes on social media since they were introduced.