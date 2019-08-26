Neno Evangelism male flock threaten to sue Pastor Ng’anga over fresh bizarre insults

Male members of Neno Evangelism Ministries have threatened to initiate criminal proceeding against controversial televangelist James Ng’ang’a over his fresh insults they say targeted them.

The Neno men, through Otieno and Amisi Advocates, demanded that Ng’ang’a withdraws the said threats and insults issued against them within two days or they will sue him for defamation.

They claimed the clergyman threatened to interfere with the ‘normal functioning’ of their ‘male organs’ and demanded the public apology be published in one of the national daily newspapers.

In the letter seen by Nairobi News, the members of Ng’ang’a’s ministries claimed the televangelist publicly and without provocation used threatening and abusive words against them.

They also claimed the controversial cleric intended to provoke a breach of peace by using derogatory signs and language in reference to their sexual organs.

They further claimed Ng’ang’a used derogative terms that equated them to fools and threatened to disable their abilities to engage in sexual intercourse by using undisclosed means and powers in front of a congregation.

The Neno Evangelism Ministries male churchgoers warned that if the controversial pastor does not withdraw the threats and issue a public apology in the two days they will proceed to court seeking damages.

This letter came only hours after Ng’ang’a begged journalist Linus Kaikai for forgiveness in a case before Kiambu Law Courts, in which Kaikai accused the preacher of threatening him.

Earlier this year, Bishop Robert Wafula, who was in charge of Neno Evangelism Centre in Mombasa, resigned just days after Ng’ang’a shocked the public with an insult-laden verbal attack on some unnamed bishops in the church.