Nema shuts Boulevard hotel for releasing raw sewage into Nairobi River

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has shut down operations at the Boulevard hotel in Nairobi for discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River.

Boulevard has also been ordered to remove pipes discharging raw sewage into the river.

“NEMA has stopped operations of Boulevard Hotel in Nairobi with immediate effect for discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River. The hotel has also been ordered to remove pipes discharging effluent into the River,” tweeted Nema.

Nema launched a crackdown this month on institutions that have connected pipes draining untreated effluent into the Nairobi river and polluting it.

This is part of the initiative launched by the environment protection authority to clean up the heavily polluted Nairobi river.

The initiative includes inspection of premises erected near the river and those which have connected their pipes to drain into the river.

Nema warned that those found violating the relevant regulations will be shut down.