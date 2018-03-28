LEFT:Education Secretary Amina Mohammed. RIGHT: Homes in Runda estate

The environmental watchdog has once again invited residents’ views over a planned Sh1 billion four-star hotel and luxury suites in the plush Runda estate, Nairobi.

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) said the public hearing will take place on April 11 chaired by Nairobi County Commissioner William Kang’ethe.

Renewed activity at the 8.4 acre land follows conclusion of a court case where the investors were instructed to listen to Runda residents’ grievances.

Owners of Paddock Investments, whose directors are Mr Ahmed Jibril (chairman), Amina Mulik Ali, ARJ Capital Limited, Sudhir Jayantilal Patel and politician Billow Kerrow, have since made a fresh request for Nema approval.

Mr Jibril is Education Secretary’s Amina Mohammed’s brother.

A session slated for November 28, 2017 for the public to present views was deferred to give residents more time to peruse the documents.

Residents have opposed amalgamation of 15 residential plots leading to a change of user for construction of a hotel, saying it would disrupt their serene, safe and secure noise-free environment.

“The amalgamation and change of user is against zoning restrictions and is in breach of other special conditions regulating the parent grant of Runda Estate,” Runda Residents Association chairman Isaac Gitogo said in a letter to the Nairobi county government.