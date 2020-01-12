Nelson Havi calls for lawyers’ boycott after Wahome teargassed

Nairobi lawyer Nelson Havi has condemned the teargassing of the two advocates saying it undermined their work.

“Alice and Murkomen are advocates of the High Court and such they are supposed to be protected in the performance of their duties as advocates of the High court,” Havi said.

Havi asked all advocates within the Country to wear yellow ribbon on Monday.

“We will continue with the yellow ribbon boycott until such a time that there will be complies,” he said.

Kuria on his part was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman but by Friday evening, his lawyers presented a court order to Kilimani Police Station but he was not released.

Instead people who had gathered at the police waiting for his release were teargassed including Alice Wahome, his lawyer. Kipchumba Murkomen, also a lawyer, had also visited the station but left ahead of the teargas.