Ndindi: Nyoro: I have seen the light

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro now says he has “seen the light” after years of political sycophancy after learning harsh lessons from a government he has been supporting.

Mr Nyoro, while addressing journalists at Nairobi Area Police Station over Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s continued detention at Kilimani Police station, admitted that together with Mr Kuria, they celebrated when the government was using police to crackdown on opposition politicians but now it is their turn to suffer from the same government.

He pointed out that Kenyans on social media reminded them of their posts then adding that they now understand what the opposition was going through.

“People have said in social media that Kuria and I were celebrating when the opposition were being teargassed. At that time we were sycophants of our candidate then and the president of this country. But I have now learnt what the Germans said: If you see they have started with Kamau don’t celebrate because next they will come for Otieno. When they are done with a teacher they will come for a hustler. As a country we have to be in solidarity to fight for it,” added Mr Nyoro.