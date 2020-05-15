Ndii taken to court in Sh2.8 million tax row with KRA

The legal dispute looks set to raise questions on the costs KRA will face, including legal fees, in its pursuit of the Sh2.8 million.

In March, the tribunal chaired by Josephine Maangi dismissed the assessment by KRA and quashed a demand of Sh2,807,758. In the ruling, the tribunal said that although Dr Ndii did not contest the assessment of the VAT, KRA had erred by failing to notify him through writing, a mandatory requirement.

The tax assessment was carried out in September 2015 at a time when Dr Ndii had stepped up his criticism of the Jubilee administration and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was at the time a prominent strategist for the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa), which was being led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Dr Ndii has since fallen out with Mr Odinga after the opposition leader reached a truce with President Kenyatta. KRA demanded that Dr Ndii pay VAT because his business had annual gross earnings that surpassed Sh5 million.