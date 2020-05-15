Ndii taken to court in Sh2.8 million tax row with KRA
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has opened a fresh court battle against economist and government critic David Ndii over unpaid taxes.
The taxman has issued a notice to the High Court indicating its intention to appeal a decision of the Tax Appeal Tribunal to drop KRA’s pursuit tax money it is demanding from the economist.
KRA issued a notice to Dr Ndii in December 2017 demanding a total of Sh11, 395,591 arising from income tax estimated Sh8.4 million and another Sh2.9 million arising from VAT, triggering a dispute at the tribunal.
The income tax dispute was settled in an out-of-court deal while the Sh2.9 million VAT claim was later reduced to Sh2.8 million.
However, the tribunal declared the VAT claim invalid since KRA had used the wrong procedure to notify Dr Ndii of his tax dues. Now, KRA has moved to the High Court as it is dissatisfied with the verdict of the tribunal.