Nazlin Umar can’t stop laughing at Duale

Veteran politician Nazlin Umar has appeared to celebrate the removal of Aden Duale as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

Duale was replaced in the powerful position by Amos Kimunya during the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting on Monday.

Duale later on thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy William Ruto for supporting him hold the lucrative position for close to eight years.

But then Umar, who once rumoured to be more than just friends with Duale, could not hide her excitement over Duele’s woes.

She posted a funny cartoon which appeared to depict Duale’s challenges on her Facebook page.

“This is too much Hahahaha. Can’t stop laughing!! My ribs have broken. Someone please translate what Aden is saying,” she captioned the cartoon, adding 22 laughing emojis.