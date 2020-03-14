Nazarene University suspends classes after first Coronavirus case reported

Africa Nazarene University has suspended on-campus classes hours after the government confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in the country.

A statement by the Vice Chancellor Stanley Bhebhe said the institution is suspending classes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the patient with the first case of the virus lives in Ongata Rongai where the university is located in Kajiado county.

“After careful consideration and analysis of the situation, the university has taken a cautionary decision to suspend on-campus classes effective Monday 16th, 2020 until further notice” read the statement in part.

The closure, according to the VC, applies to the main campus in Ongata Rongai as well as the Nairobi center.

The institution however added that distance learning classes will continue as usual even as the end of the January 2020 trimester is set to be rescheduled.

The students residing at the university hostels have until March, 16 2020 to vacate the premises, the VC stated in the statement.

“During this period of closure, we advise all students to continue taking necessary precautionary measures,” read the letter.

The Kenyan government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The test results of the patient, a 27-year-old female who is quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit (KNH-IDU), showed she was positive on Thursday night.

She had travelled to Kenya from the United States on March 5, and it is believed she got infected while abroad, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press statement.