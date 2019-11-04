National Population and Housing Census results released

Kenya’s total population is 47, 564, 296. This is according to the results of the National Population and Housing Census which were presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi on Monday morning.

The total male population was established to be 23, 548, 056 while the female population stands at 24, 014, 716.

MOST POPULOUS COUNTIES

The total number of intersex people, who were for the first time accounted for in the national census, stands at 1,564.

From the census, Kenya’s population has increased by about 10 million from the 2009 census when the population stood at 37.7 million people.

Nairobi county’s population was 4, 394, 073 making it the most populous county.

Nairobi was followed by Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakagema and Bungoma counties.

The least populous counties are Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

The eighth national census in Kenya was conducted on the nights of August 24 and 25.

SUCCESSFUL CENSUS

The results were released the Kenya National Bureau of Statistic (KNBS) Director General Zachary Mwangi.

Mwangi said KNBS will undertake further analysis to produce four more basic report covering population distribution by administrative units up to sub location, age and sex by county, population distribution by political units and social economical characteristics.

Speaking at during the release of the results, President Kenyatta thanked KNBS for conducting a successful census.

“I would also like to thank the security team. I’m happy to note that this is the first census which was fully funded by my administration,” the president said.

“We are the first country in Africa to release the census report two months after the exercise was conducted,” President Kenyatta added.

The president said the report will provide an opportunity for the government to re-align its development policies and programs.