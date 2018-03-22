National Bank of Kenya chief executive Wilfred Musau. PHOTO | FILE

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) chief executive Wilfred Musau has denied claims of sexually assaulting a female employee who has moved to court for protection.

In a case filed before the Employment and Labour relations court, Ms Asanta Samantha Luku accuses Mr Musau of threatening to sack her if she does not give in to his sexual overtures.

But in a reply filed in court on Wednesday, Mr Musau accuses Ms Luku of blackmailing him and the bank, after failing to secure a promotion.

He says the claims of sexual harassment are not only malicious and scandalous but also a scheme to malign him and the bank for decisions that have not gone Ms Luku’s way.

VENDETTA

The CEO wonders why Ms Luku took about three months to report the incident, adding that the case has been filed in bad faith and is intended to achieve a collateral purpose as a vendetta against him.

He has also accused the employee of failing to utilise internal mechanisms to address her grievances and instead opted to use the media to taint him and the institution.

Ms Luku in the court papers says on October 25, he allegedly called her and demanded a meeting the following day without fail to allegedly discuss and finalise her pending appointment.

She says the meeting lasted until about 10 in the night when he allegedly pulled his chair close to her, got hold of her and attempted to touch her private parts, at which point she jumped out of her seat.

However, Mr Musau says that it was her who requested the meeting and out of good faith, he agreed to attend the event.