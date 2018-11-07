Narcotics worth millions nabbed in JKIA drug bust

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the cargo was feigned as makeup.





Narcotics worth millions of shillings were on Tuesday confiscated by police at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The cargo was destined for China and New Zealand.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the cargo was feigned as makeup.

The drugs have been identified as heroin and methamphetamine. Investigations have commenced to nab those involved.

#Confiscated|Narcotics(Heroin&methamphetamine)worth millions of shillings,found concealed in a carton containing Makeup Kits & destined for #NewZealand and #China was on Tuesday afternoon confiscated by @DCI_Kenya Detectives.Investigations already commenced to nab those involved. pic.twitter.com/SUvRIReKHF — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 7, 2018

Police did not offer details on the amount of narcotics found during the drugbust

The drugs were seized by KRA Customs Enforcement Officers on Wednesday morning during a routine check by the K9 team at the Cargo Centre (KQ) Shed and consisted of 26 vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil and five sachets each weighing one gram of hashish.

This comes months after Customs and Border Control operations received a major boost following recruitment of eight additional K9 handlers and acquisition of five more K9s.

The five additional K9s will cover the baggage halls and cargo sheds at the airports, Port of Mombasa and Inland Container Deport in Embakasi more effectively.