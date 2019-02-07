Shock as Nantes demand Sh2billion payment for missing footballer

A picture shows flowers put in front of the entrance of the training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on January 25, 2019, four days after the plane of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes, western France, to Cardiff in Wales. AFP PHOTO

Cardiff City have been stunned by demands from French side Nantes for the payment of Sh2 billion in transfer fees of Emiliano Sala, who is missing and feared dead after his flight went off-radar during a journey from France to Cardiff.

According to the Daily Mail, the English Premier League club has received a formal letter from Nantes on Tuesday asking for payment within 10 days.

The two clubs are now embroiled in a legal dispute.

Cardiff’s first payment would ordinarily be due within seven days of the player signing, but the club do not intend to make payments until the conclusion of official investigations into the causes of his disappearance.

However, Nantes – once home to Kenyan striker Dennis Oliech – made an email request last Thursday and then followed it up with a formal written request on Tuesday.

OFF RADAR

On Wednesday night, Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman confirmed Nantes request in an interview with L’Equipe.

“The only thing I can say because it is a sensitive subject is that I confirm that what you are saying is true,” Dalman said.

“There is a process of recovering the plane. It’s too early for us to comment. When we think it’s the right time to do it. I do not think the Cardiff club said it was not going to pay.”

Sala’s mother, sister and brother have this week been in the company of the Argentine consular in France as investigations continued after a private plane carrying Sala and pilot David Obbotson went off-radar on January 21.

A body has been located in the aircraft but the two families were still to be informed of the identity as of Wednesday.