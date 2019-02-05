Nandy: I never had an affair with Willy Pozee





Bongo flava songbird Nandy has refuted claims that she had an affair with Kenyan gospel singer Willy Paul.

Rumors that the two were having a thing started swirling around last year after they released their hit collabo ‘Njiwa’.

At the time, the two were spotted many times hanging out together in Nairobi and in some instance got cozy. They were also not shy to share suggestive photos of themselves in their respective social media accounts.

Willy Paul would also later visit Tanzania and did a couple of shows in the company of Nandy.

Their palpable on-screen chemistry and bond led many fans to conclude that the two were having an affair.

However the petite ‘Ninogeshe’ hit maker, who was recently in town, cleared the air by stating that all that ever transpired between her and Willy Pozee was nothing but pure work.

“Hamna kitu kati ya mimi na Pozze. Unajua mimi ni msanii wa kike ambaye nikifanya kazi na mwanaume lazima mtu aanze kudoubt like kuna nini, yeye si wa kwanza kupewa doubt. Nimefanya kazi na Slay nikienda interview naulizwa kwani nyinyi na Aslay mna nini? So hamna kitu chochote” explained Nandy.

She went on to explain that the cozy photos she took with Willy Pozee was to push the video of the song which indeed worked as the song went to amass over 8 million views on YouTube.