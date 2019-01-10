Uhuru kin Nana Gecaga says she’s now open to a romantic relationship





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Nana Gecaga, who is the CEO to Kenyatta International Convention Center, has revealed that she is open to a relationship.

The 40-year-old single mother of three boys is yearning to be with that special someone.

In an interview with K24, news anchor Betty Kyallo, Nana revealed that she is still single but said her heart longs to be with someone who appreciates her.

PAST RELATIONSHIPS

“No I wouldn’t say. At the end of the day, as much as you are a strong woman, you out there being a CEO and doing whatever, at the end of the day you also have a heart and your only wish is that you are appreciated and that somebody sees that and wants to share their life with you,” Nana said.

Sometime last year in an interview with Business Daily, Nana disclosed that she has struggled with relationships because most men have never been interested with her as a person but purely to benefit from her status and networks.

SINGLE MOTHER

Nana also revealed that she is single-handedly raising her three sons.

“Of course its hard being a single mom, you know, because you do everything by yourself. But again with I’m not regretful of that, never,” she said.