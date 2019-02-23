Namwamba: Raila remains my close friend

Good old days: ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) with then party Secretary General Ababu Namwamba at a past press briefing at Orange House in Nairobi. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Good old days: ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) with then party Secretary General Ababu Namwamba at a past press briefing at Orange House in Nairobi. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA





Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) appears to be closing ranks with his former boss in the ODM party, Raila Odinga.

Mr Namwamba has stated that he holds no grudge against the ODM leader despite going separate ways in the run up to the last general elections.

“Raila remains a close friend of mine until now. Us being on different sides of the political coin has not eroded our friendship,” Namwamba said while appearing as a guest on a TV talk show.

Namwamba also hailed Odinga for his new-found enhanced relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta following their famous ‘handshake’ of March 9, 2018.

BITTER FALLOUT

“It’s very refreshing that we have reunited under the president. There is a need for us as leaders to concentrate on reconciling and removing the toxic type of pressure we have been practicing,” Namwamba said.

The former legislator built his political profile by projecting himself as a staunch Odinga defender during his days in the ODM party.

The two politicians however fell out bitterly just before the 2017 elections with Namwamba decamping to the Labour Party of Kenya, on whose ticket he contested for and lost the Budalangi parliamentary seat.