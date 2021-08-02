Nameless: E-Sir is proud of me wherever he is





Veteran singer David Mathenge, best known by the stage name Nameless, has had to respond to one of his fans who questioned why he shares his personal life with the world.

In May 2021, the celebrated musician and his wife Rosemary Wahu Kagwe unveiled the first season of their docu-reality series, ‘This Love’, which premiered on Showmax.

The 13-part series highlights Nameless and Wahu’s timeless love, colourful lives, and legendary history, as well as the lessons they have picked up along the way.

The fan further revealed many a time he/she had wondered what if it was Nameless was the one who died instead of E-Sir.

Real name Issah Mmari, E-Sir, also a musician, died on March 16, 2003, in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on his way back to Nairobi from a concert in Nakuru.

He was accompanied by Nameless.

Acknowledging that he rarely replies to such comment, posted a lengthy explanation to his fan.

“Every so often I see a comment and wonder if I should respond…I rarely do, but sometimes I choose to respond. this was my response. I really debated about if I should answer this comment. However, I will answer even if I think you could have phrased it better🤨😊,” he wrote on Instagram.

Here is his full response