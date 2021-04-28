Nameless celebrates his dad’s ‘special’ octogenarian birthday – VIDEO

Nameless performs on stage during the Kenya @ 55 Sherehe Festival at the Nairobi Railways Grounds on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Musician David Mathenge, popularly known by his stage name Nameless, took time off his celebrity life to celebrate the 85th birthday of his father, Mzee Joshua Mathenge.

In a post on his Instagram page, Nameless excitedly shared a video captioned, “Today is a special day for the Mathengez clan,” following the ups and downs his parents had faced in the past few years.

According to the Te-Amo hit-maker, his father had been recuperating after undergoing a head surgery to remove a blood clot in his head.

Mzee Mathenge was admitted to hospital in 2020 for head surgery after battling subdural hematoma, a life-threatening condition that causes blood clots in the brain that could result in a stroke.

In addition to that, both his parents had tested positive for Covid-19 but his father was asymptomatic while his mother had to be admitted for about a week to recovery fully.

“Today is a special Day for the Mathengez Clan… My dad Turns 85 years… We have every reason to thank God because as you know my dad has been on recovery mode after two major operations last year. To add to that, about a month Ago Both My mum and Dad Got Covid 😳🤦🏾‍♂️..that was a scary time for the family because both my parents are vulnerable and have underlying conditions … But they both recovered fully last week with my mum having to be admitted for afew days in hospital. My dad, thank God was asymptomatic. Can I get an Amen ,🙏🏿🙏🏿,” Nameless posted.

He added, “We Thank God for their Health today and every day we get to share with them! When you see us dancing with a smile on my face just know we have alot to be thankful for during this difficult times🙏🏿my mum told me she was Soo happy to see me and my wife sing together that it speeded her recovery #TeAmopower😊🙏🏿..so Fam help me wish Mzee a happy birthday may he continue being strong and happy and blessed! Happy birthday Daddy💯❤️. #MathengeSr #85siMchezo #dontmindmyfakeKyuk😝 #beatTheCovid👊🏾💪🏾.”