The schoolboy pushes his mother through the streets in Shabab area, Nakuru town. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Nakuru boy has warmed hearts after photos surfaced online of him pushing his crippled mother on a wheelchair to her business premise.

The tweep who shared the photos said the boy routinely pushes his mother to her kiosk in Shabab area every morning before going to school.

The boy is said to also “pick up” his mother from the kiosk in the evening after school.

In the photos, the boy clad in green shorts and a yellow jumper, pushes the wheelchair on a muddy path with his school bag on his back.

The woman on the wheelchair covers her head with a shawl during what looks like a chilly morning.

The boy’s love for his mother and selfless urge to ensure she gets to her kiosk before he goes to school has been praised online.

SHOUT OUT to this young boy from Nakuru who escorts his Cripled mom every morning to her kiosk before going to school and comes to pick her in the evening. pic.twitter.com/0ZBZhvmkIn — Isaack (@Isaackcheboiwo) March 24, 2018

mother and son bond is always titanium… unbreakable regardless — victor kiplagat (@Iamkisegei_kip) March 24, 2018

May the Lord bless him so much,its such touching😍 — Joseph Soitanae (@JSoitanae) March 25, 2018

May the Almighty God , He who reign in the heaven and the earth bless him abundantly… And I pray today that his efforts not to go in vain and that he be always having a testimony to tell at any moment. — Peter O. (@pitapitero) March 25, 2018

Soon he’ll be driving her,God’s watching — moses mwangi (@MosesMosemwas03) March 25, 2018

This the kind of young men we need in the community. May God bless him and all the best in all his endeavors — Dennis Mutai (@ItsMutaiKE) March 24, 2018

This boy requires a state commendation. — Gatune Henry (@Gatunehenry) March 25, 2018