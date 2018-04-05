Gang leader Lavender Akinyi Ogilo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives have arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, a woman who has been on their list of most wanted gangsters in Nairobi.

Lavender was arrested on Tuesday after police raided her house in Ruaka, Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has described Lavender as the head of a gang of four that targets upmarket neighbourhoods.

The gang has been terrorising residents of Muthaiga, Lavington and Kileleshwa for the last three years.

They were recently captured in CCTV cameras robbing residents of Muthaiga.

Laveder is being held at Kilimani Police Station.