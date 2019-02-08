Nairobi’s super cop who single-handedly arrested two fraudsters gets promoted





A police officer, who last year chased after robbery suspects and arrested them after they had stolen Sh400,000, has been promoted.

Administration Police Constable, Mr Joash Ombati, an officer attached to the Westlands Administrative Police Station, who hit the headlines after he was filmed single-handedly chasing a taxi and arresting two suspects, is now a Corporal.

Mr Ombati was last year feted by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and in December awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC).

“When an officer stands out from the rest and does something like this, it really gives a good image to the service, I am really proud of what he did,” said Mr Matiang’i as he handed the diligent officer a certificate of recognition.

The officer later confirmed his promotion on Facebook.

ALL IN A DAY’S WORK

In an interview with Nation, Mr Ombati did not understand why people were sharing his pictures, Force Number and story on social media.

“After all, I was doing my job, and that is what police officers do every day,” he said.

But it is certainly not every day that a Kenyan police officer takes a taxi at his own cost, chases robbers and helps an abductee recover his stolen money.

The 6th Schedule of the National Police Service Act 2011 stipulates that a police officer shall always attempt to use non-violent means first, and that force may only be used only when non-violent means are ineffective.