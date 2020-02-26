Nairobi’s major slums get police stations

All Nairobi’s major informal settlements now have at least one police station under new structure in a development announced by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai in which Nairobi got 24 new stations.

The structure is part of the ongoing reorganization of the National Police Service that has seen all former Administration Police Service posts taken over by the Kenya Police Service (KPS) and some upgraded to fully fledged police stations.

MUKURU SLUMS

Nairobi had slightly more than 20 police stations.

The populous Mukuru slums will have two police stations – Mukuru kwa Reuben and Mukuru kwa Njenga police stations. The two stations were previously KPS posts before the upgrade.

The two police stations will fall under the Embakasi sub county police command. The expansive Mukuru slums were previously served by the Embakasi police station.

Others facilities upgraded from police posts to stations under Embakasi sub county command are Villa and Kware.

Lunga lunga police post formerly an AP post in Industrial Area has also been upgraded to a police station under the Makadara sub county command.

Lunga Lunga was previously served by the Industrial Area police station in Makadara sub county.

Mathare will have police station at the former APS’s Security of Government Buildings [SGB] Unit’s premises along Junja road. It was previously served by Huruma, Muthaiga and Pangani police stations.

KIBRA SLUMS

Kibra slum will be home two police stations – Kibra and the deputy county commissioner’s offices and Jamuhuri police station. The largest slum was previously served by Kilimani and Langata police stations.

Former Kangemi APS post in Westlands sub county was upgrade to a police station.

Other new police stations include Ngara and South “B” police stations in Starehe sub county command, Eastleigh and Carlifonia police stations under Kamukunji sub county, Akila and Mombasa road police stations in Langata.

Eastleigh was hived off from Starehe command where it was served by Pangani police station and placed under the newly formed Kamukunji sub county.

Njiru sub county got three new police stations after Mowlem, Mihang’o and Obama police posts were upgraded to police stations.

Kasarani sub county got five stations after – Njathaini, Sunton, Lucky Summer and Kahawa West and Korongocho police posts were upgraded to stations.

Most of the areas in the sub county were served by Kasarani police station, Githurai Kimbo Ruaraka police stations.