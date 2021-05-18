Nairobi’s Guyo voted among top-preforming MCA





Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo has been ranked among the top-performing MCAs in the country.

A poll by Mizani Africa ranked three Nairobi ward representatives among 20 top-performing county legislators.

Apart from Guyo, others are Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere and nominated MCA Anita Thumbi.

The Matopeni MCA scored 88.5 percent ranking seventh overall followed by Warutere with 88.3 percent and Thumbi at 84.7 percent.

Guyo is one of the most vocal Nairobi ward representatives. He is currently serving in his second term as MCA having previously also served as a councilor.

He also as minority leader in the last assembly before rising to the majority leader’s position in the current assembly after Jubilee Party garnered majority seats beating ODM to the position.

Warutere on the other hand is Health committee chairperson while Thumbi is one of the most visible female MCAs in Nairobi.

The best performing MCA award went to Biashara Ward MCA Elijah Njoroge Kururia emerging with 89.9 percent followed by Kinoo Ward MCA Samuel Kimani with 89.8 percent and Khalaba Ward MCA Majimbo Okumu closing the top three with 89.6 percent.

Mizani Africa Operations Manager John Benson, said the opinion poll was based on opinions from Kenyans basing their yardstick on the efforts demonstrated by the leaders apart from the duties they have within their normal jurisdiction.

“In the matter of the leading MCA, for example, we looked at how Elijah had spearheaded the impeachment of former Kiambu governor and the BBI in the Mount Kenya region,” he said.

Kururia is known for his flamboyance and living on the first lane often displaying his opulence in public driving top-of-the-range vehicles with customized number plates to even gifting vehicles to lucky constituents.

The Kiambu County Assembly made headlines in November 2018 when he resigned from his position as majority chief whip citing unresolved issues with the county government.

He later tabled a motion for the removal of his successor Simon Karema last year accusing him of gross misconduct and rudeness to members, especially women.

Kimani, also a Kiambu MCA, is the Finance and Economic Planning Committee chairperson while Okumu heads Bungoma County Assembly’s Public and Administration committee.

The survey was conducted between March 5 and December 5, 2020 with 47,000 respondents interviewed. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3 with a confidence level of 95 percent.

This is the second opinion poll by Mizani Africa after another one last year.