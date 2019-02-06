Nairobi’s dumbest thief arrested stealing at DCI headquarters





Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who will go down as either the most courageous or the dumbest, after he was allegedly caught while attempting to steal at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters .

Wilson Kithome Muinde, 35, was caught attempting to steal a spare wheel at DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, from a vehicle that was parked outside.

He was arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with the offence of attempting to commit a crime.

In 2017, another a man was shot dead at Shauri Moyo Police Station after he was spotted sneaking out through the fence carrying a stolen television set.

According to a police report, plain clothes police officers spotted the man and his accomplice sneaking out of the compound.