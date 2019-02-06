Nairobi News

Also FeaturedMust Read

Nairobi’s dumbest thief arrested stealing at DCI headquarters

By HILARY KIMUYU February 6th, 2019 1 min read

Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who will go down as either the most courageous or the dumbest, after he was allegedly caught while attempting to steal at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters .

Wilson Kithome Muinde, 35, was caught attempting to steal a spare wheel at DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, from a vehicle that was parked outside.

He was arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with the offence of attempting to commit a crime.

In 2017, another a man was shot dead at Shauri Moyo Police Station after he was spotted sneaking out through the fence carrying a stolen television set.

According to a police report, plain clothes police officers spotted the man and his accomplice sneaking out of the compound.

Kenya taps into Chinese film market with screenplay...

About the author

HILARY KIMUYU

View all posts

You may also like