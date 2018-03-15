Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko chairing a meeting with his entire executive members on Thursday March 15, 2018. PHOTO | GPS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Nairobians over poor drainage that is causing floods in most parts of the city.

Early on Thursday morning commuters spent hours in traffic following the heavy downpour and afterwards forced to walk in pools of rain water to reach their work places.

This angered Kenyans on Twitter who tagged the governor on the different pictures they shared on social media showing a flooded city.

The Governor however is yet to make a comment on the poor drainage. Infact, his latest post on Facebook is of a recruitment exercise of county constables that he says will replace city askaris who are either due for retirement or have already retired.

But Netizens would hear none of it bashing Mr Sonko for ignoring them.

Today the Nairobi City County Government is recruiting through a competitive and transparent process county constab… https://t.co/MSc05tZosw — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 15, 2018

This is what netizens had to say.

Will the constables be swimming as they collect revenue for the county?? — Sense Cents (@Pawleecarp) March 15, 2018

bwana governor please tell us what you are doing with the rains and how prepared you are to handle such situations.a number of incidences have been reported yet we havent heard from you — David Tonny™ (@wanyigha) March 15, 2018

Are you aware of this👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/kbMulg0h1S — Mnur feruz (@Fmnur) March 15, 2018

Bwana Gafana 😴someone is sleeping on his job… pic.twitter.com/Nh6zAYNnRQ — b●ychїld (@UthamakiMafia) March 15, 2018

Bwana gafana is still searching an appropriate site to take a PR photo on how he will transport all the waters to Ukambani .#NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/kDXgGNKjA7 — Collo Is Mambobiad🇰🇪➰ (@Collobrown25) March 15, 2018

Bwana governor do smthg ..before it gets worse n bado mvua n day one jam all over the city — Andrea (@Andrea69185000) March 15, 2018

TODAY the town is flooded, sir — The Nandi Flame 🔥 (@Val_only) March 15, 2018