Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko chairing a meeting with his entire executive members on Thursday March 15, 2018. PHOTO | GPSNairobi Governor Mike Sonko chairing a meeting with his entire executive members on Thursday March 15, 2018. PHOTO | GPS
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Nairobians over poor drainage that is causing floods in most parts of the city.

Early on Thursday morning commuters spent hours in traffic following the heavy downpour and afterwards forced to walk in pools of rain water to reach their work places.

This angered Kenyans on Twitter who tagged the governor on the different pictures they shared on social media showing a flooded city.

The Governor however is yet to make a comment on the poor drainage. Infact, his latest post on Facebook is of a recruitment exercise of county constables that he says will replace city askaris who are either due for retirement or have already retired.

But Netizens would hear none of it bashing Mr Sonko for ignoring them.

This is what netizens had to say.