Nairobians speak on Sonko’s ouster

By Sylvania Ambani December 18th, 2020 1 min read

The impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has left a cocktail of emotions among Kenyans on social media.

The flamboyant politician was impeached on Thursday after a two-day trial at the Senate.

The lawmakers voted on 11 charges related to gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and crimes under national law against the governor.

In all the charges, 27 lawmakers voted YES while 16 voted NO.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja abstained.

Despite his woes, and his last-minute fight to salvage his job, a section of Nairobians still stood by Sonko, remembering him for his philanthropy and courteous traits.

Others termed his ouster as good riddance.

 

