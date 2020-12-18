Nairobians speak on Sonko’s ouster





The impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has left a cocktail of emotions among Kenyans on social media.

The flamboyant politician was impeached on Thursday after a two-day trial at the Senate.

The lawmakers voted on 11 charges related to gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and crimes under national law against the governor.

In all the charges, 27 lawmakers voted YES while 16 voted NO.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja abstained.

Despite his woes, and his last-minute fight to salvage his job, a section of Nairobians still stood by Sonko, remembering him for his philanthropy and courteous traits.

Others termed his ouster as good riddance.

#SonkoIMpeachment

"Power intoxicates men. When a man is intoxicated by alcohol, he can recover, but when intoxicated by power, he seldom recovers." ~James F. Byrnes#SonkoImpeached — 🇰🇪Tribelesskenyan🎄🇰🇪🇳🇬🇬🇭🇨🇲🇺🇬 (@YourAnonStiv) December 18, 2020

The vifaranga falling one after the other, who’s next on the board?#SonkoImpeached — Car-Tow 🎥 (@curtisobat) December 18, 2020

From the theatrics of Sonko to the temporal aesthetics of NMS still no respite for Nairobians. The Cirry is still deep in shit. #SonkoImpeached — tito (@tituskimanthi) December 18, 2020

There are so many things you can do in this country but you better stay advised stealing from public coffers is a NO NO NO NO #SonkoImpeached — Mla_cha_KE (@mlango_key) December 18, 2020

The hypocrisy in Sonko's impeachment stinks. Don't be fooled, this has nothing to do with accountability. And if it was, let's start with the president & deputy for then follow up with most governors#SonkoImpeached — Njeri Waridi (@Njeriwaridi) December 18, 2020

#SonkoImpeached and we can now live in peace in our Very City — Mla_cha_KE (@mlango_key) December 18, 2020

#SonkoImpeached Life can shaft you badly sometimes..Sonko had to use a torch to read yet the room was well lit . pic.twitter.com/TF5oteXwmW — Berny G (@BernyG11) December 18, 2020