What Nairobians said about Sonko’s ‘no deputy’ announcement





Nairobians have passed their varied judgment on their Governor Mike Sonko’s failure to name his deputy on Friday citing ongoing consultations.

Some of them have accused the governor of ignoring what the Constitution stipulates over the matter, while opined that he is buying time and playing politics.

Sonko former deputy, Polycarp Igathe, resigned on January 12, 2018 and since then the closest the governor has come to replacing him is nominating Miguna Miguna who was rejected by the County Assembly.

NEWEST CANDIDATE

The governor has in the past listed four women as prospective nominees.

On Friday he added Wiper’s Rahab Wangui Ndambuki to his list in what he attributed to the ‘spirit of the handshake’.

On Twitter this is what Nairobians has to say on Sonko’s continued delay in naming his deputy:

“If you have been waiting for Mike Sonko to appoint a deputy governor, wewe ni mshenzi,” Cyrus Kariuki tweeted.

“Mike Sonko has made the filling of the deputy governor’s position look like it is as hard as rocket science examination,” Kipkoech Mitei wrote.

ONLINE REACTIONS

Chris Rambo stated, “Mike Sonko theatrics continues. He’s interpretation of the Constitution reads a Governor cannot be impeached if the deputy Governor position is vacant. That position will remain vacant for a long while.”

Erique Kinyua said, “Mike Sonko aka penguin will never name his Deputy Governor. Running Nairobi like Gotham city.”

“The Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has never been interested in having a deputy. The theatrics and circus continue,” Edwain Makokha wrote, while Joseph Macharia tweeted, “Another long wait, looks like Sonko enjoys working without a deputy.”