Nairobi Water to shut down supply in CBD





Nairobi Water on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, announced it will temporarily cut off the water supply to the entire Central Business District (CBD) and other environs for 24 hours.

In a notice on Wednesday, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the disruption will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road junction with Uhuru Highway to enable the release of the road corridor to the Expressway Road Contractor.

“NCWSC will shut down the water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Expressway/Mombasa Road starting from 6am Thursday 15 July 2021 to Friday, 16 July 2021 at 6am,” the notice said.

Other areas to be affected include areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South areas and the neigbourhoods.

University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), EPZ-Athi River and the whole of Industrial Area will also be affected.

Areas along Jogoo Road which include City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buru Buru and surrounding estates will also go without water for the stated duration.

NCWSC will shut down water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Express Way starting from 6:00am on Thursday, 15th July 2021 to Friday, 16th July 2021 at 6:00am. CBD, JKIA among areas affected. See poster for details pic.twitter.com/ADQPfqjQIJ — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) July 14, 2021

In the past, the construction of the Sh62 billion double-decker expressway on Mombasa Road has seen city residents go without water supply on several occasions.

NCWSC has appealed to affected customers to use whatever water they have sparingly as it works to restore the supply.

The relocation of water pipes because of ongoing work on the expressway has been blamed for constant water shortages in city estates.

NCWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna in January said the expressway project has especially hurt major supply chains in the city.

Earlier, the water company said the relocation of water pipes is at 90 percent thus causing the interruption of water supply but assured that once the relocation is complete, normal supply would be restored.