Nairobi to set for hourly parking plan

Nairobi motorists will soon start enjoying hourly car parking services instead of the usual daily parking charges.

This is after Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) began automating parking facilities in the county towards the same.

DAILY FEES

Currently, motorists are being charged Sh200 daily for on-street parking in the Central Business district (CBD).

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said they have automated Sunken Car Park, Nairobi Law Courts Parking, Desai Road and Machakos Bus Station in line with the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have automated hourly car parking facilities in three areas in Nairobi.

“We have integrated the automation of Desai Road, Machakos Bus station, Sunken Car Park and Nairobi Law Court Parking into the Nairobi Revenue Service Programme,” said Mr Badi.

Desai Road as well as Park Road termini, which are under construction and is 70 percent complete, will be used as matatu termini, especially those from the Mt Kenya region, and is aimed at easing traffic flow into the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“To this end we have held discussions with stakeholders, especially National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Saccos operating in the Mt Kenya routes,” he said.

HOURLY RATINGS

In the long run, said the Major General, NMS will construct Public Service Vehicle (PSV) termini and parking and lined facilities on Waiyaki way, Mombasa Road, Thika Road and Lang’ata Road.

Late last year, Nairobi MCAs called on the county government to introduce hourly charges for parking for motorists in the city centre to cushion them against increased parking fees.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro urged the county government to consider coming up with hourly ratings for parking so as to spread the new charges in a way that would allow businessmen to do business without being drained by parking fees.

He said the hourly charges will cushion those who come to town for a very short period, who instead of paying Sh200, will pay less.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere supported Mr Kabiro’s assertions observing that having parking meters at strategic points, as it was being done before in the city, and charges levied at a span of time that one is going to take, would make it easier for motorists.

He said having hourly parking charges will make paying for the service more attractive to Nairobi motorists hence more revenue for the county government with proper enforcement.