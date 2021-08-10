Nairobi to experience water shortage

Residents of Umoja estate in Nairobi fetch water on June 1,2020 following a shortage in most of the city's estates. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi residents will go without water for three days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced it will shut down operations to facilitate scheduled maintenance.

The water agency announced the disruption of water supply to the city and its environs will start from August 11 to August 13.

In a statement, NCWSC said that the interruption will involve shutting down water for customers served by the Uthiru and Dagoretti Reservoirs.

The interruption is due to a scheduled shut down of the Dagoretti and Uthiru pumps at Kabete Water Works Pumping Station.

“The shutdown will facilitate installation of sections mains and delivery headers for Dagoreti and Uthiri Pumps at Kabete Pumping Station and commissioning of two new pumps to boost water Reservoir,” the notice reads in part.

The water firm added that it was being done as it prepares to transport more water to Karen and other areas when the Northern Collector Tunnel water project is completed.

“The shutdown will start from 6.00am on Wednesday 11 August 2021 to Friday, 13 August 2021 at 6.00am,” it added.

#PUBLICNOTICE NCWSC shall shut down water supply for parts of Nairobi served by Dagoretti & Uthiru pumps from Wednesday 11th – Friday 13th August, 2021.See poster for areas affected. Any inconvenience is regretted pic.twitter.com/CojrjvooIJ — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) August 9, 2021

Affected areas include parts of Gatanga Road, Amboseli Road, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, and its environs.

Residents living in the whole of Kawangware 56 and 46, Congo, Lower parts of Macharia Road will also be affected.

Riruta Satellite, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kibiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, and its environs will also face water shortage during the period.

Other areas include; Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market, and Mariguini. The whole of the Karen area will also be affected by the water interruptions.

Nairobi Water at the same time advised residents to use water sparingly before and during the interruption. Additionally, it has also apologized for any inconvenience caused.