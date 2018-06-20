Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi . PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

An attempt to impeach Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi failed on Tuesday after the mover of the motion failed to appear before the House.

The motion, prepared by Waithaka Ward MCA Mr Antony Kiragu Karanja, was set to be tabled before the Assembly on Tuesday to be given a slot for debate.

The notice motion had garnered 67 signatures, over-passing the 43 signatures required for such a motion to be tabled before the Assembly.

WAITING IN VAIN

Deputy Speaker John Kamangu Nyumu, who was presiding over the sittings adjourned the sittings to Wednesday after waiting in vain for the notice of motion to be made.

“Is there anyone who was sent to table the notice of motion…? The House stands adjourned to tomorrow 2.30pm,” said the Ruai MCA bringing to an end a sitting which was attended by only a few MCAs.

Pressure has been mounting on the Speaker, with MCAs from both sides of the Assembly calling for her impeachment after her differences with Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele played out in public on Thursday last week.

On Monday, Ms Elachi was suspended from the County Assembly Service Board in absentia after three members – the majority leader, minority leader, and a member of the public – voted for suspension citing a lack of confidence in her leadership.

ABUSE OF OFFICE

In the notice of motion, Mr Karanja accused Ms Elachi of abuse of office, undermining the office of the Clerk of the County Assembly and seeking to control all administrative affairs relating to the intergovernmental function of those offices with the County Assembly contrary to the law.

“The conduct of the Hon. Beatrice K. Elachi through her actions and omissions has caused the Assembly great embarrassment and brought the Office of the Speaker into disrepute contrary to the gamut of laws on conduct of State officers of her caliber.

“This Assembly resolves to sanction and remove the Hon. Beatrice Elachi as holder of the office of the Speaker of the County Assembly of Nairobi City, pursuant to Section 11 of the County Governments Act,” read in part the motion.