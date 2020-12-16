Nairobi residents brace for dry taps during festive season





A number of estates and key installations in Nairobi are set to go without water for two days with Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company set to shut down the water supply pipeline along Mombasa road.

The shutdown, which will be between Thursday and Friday, is a result of the ongoing construction of the multi-billion Nairobi Expressway.

Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna said the closing down of the water pipeline will facilitate interconnection of the new and old water pipelines at Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road junction to enable release the road median to the Expressway road constructor from Nyayo Stadium to Isuzu East Africa.

Estates set to be affected by the closing down of the water pipeline include Nairobi West, South B and South C Estates including Mater Hospital.

Others are estates along Jogoo Road including Buruburu, Makadara and Hamza as well as the whole of the Industrial Area.

Estates along Mombasa Road from Nyayo Stadium including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Coca Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, North Airport Road and Embakasi.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited will shut down water supply pipeline along Mombasa Road starting 6am Thursday, December 17, 2020 to 6am Friday, December 18, 2020,” said the notice published on local dailies.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” added the notice.

Water disruptions in Nairobi have been frequent as Nairobi Water grapples to meet the water demands by the residents who have had to endure water rationing since April, 2017.

This as water demand outstrips supply by more than 200,000 cubic metres daily with a huge section of the residents forced to depend on water vendors for a constant supply.