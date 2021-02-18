Nairobi passes BBI bill

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly at City Hall after attending a Special sitting on January 22, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday became the latest to approve the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

In a record vote, all of the 114 ward representatives present voted in favour of the Bill.

Justice and Legal Affairs committee chairperson Joseph Komu moved the motion on the consideration of the report on the Bill, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative Bill on Thursday afternoon.

“In light of the submissions from the public participation exercises contained herein and pursuant to the provisions of Article 257(6) of the Constitution, the sectorial Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs hereby recommends to the Nairobi City County Assembly to approve the BBI Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” said Komu.

The motion was then seconded by Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya.

In attendance in the House were Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Makadara MP George Aladwa, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Roysambu lawmaker Waihenya Ndirangu and nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

Nairobi joins Siaya, Trans-Nzoia, Homabay, Migori, Vihiga, among other counties that have passed the bill. 24 out of 47 counties are required to pass this bill to subject it to a referendum.