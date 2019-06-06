Traffic on Nairobi-Nakuru highway to be temporarily diverted

The ongoing expansion of the 180km stretch from Rironi to Mau Summit of the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway by China Wu Yi Company Limited. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Motorists and other road users have been notified of an impending diversion on a section of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway starting from June 6, 2019, until further notice.

According to the contractor, China Wu Yi Company Limited, the diversion will be to enable reconstruction and expansion of the 25.2km James Gichuru Junction Road to Rironi on the A8 Highway, which is expected to be completed within three years.

“Traffic headed to Nakuru from Nairobi shall be temporarily diverted just after Amana Petrol Station to the left-hand side on Muhuri Road then back on the highway after the bridge. On the other hand traffic headed to Nairobi from Nakuru shall be diverted to the left-hand side on Muhuri road and then back to the main carriageway at Club Salama,” the company’s notice reads in part.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION

The diversion is expected to affect traffic flow on the busy highway and will see the demolition of the existing bridge at 87 (Kinoo area) as well as the construction of a new one.

Motorists and pedestrians have therefore been advised to approach the designated areas with caution and to observe all directional warning signs.

China Wu Yi Company Limited is expected to construct 13 bridges at interchange locations, 21 pedestrian overpasses and five underpasses in addition to installation of street lights along the 25km project road.

EXPANSION

National Urban Transport Improvement Project (NUTRIP) for Nairobi has been split into three components and involves the upgrading and expansion of the 45.2km highway between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Rironi on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The road will be widened to 10.5m to accommodate six lanes, three on each of the dual carriageway.

The existing pavement will be reconstructed along the 25km stretch.

The contractor will also construct 44km of service roads that will be 6m wide, as well as a 3.4m wide non-motorised lane on either side of the road to boost road user safety.