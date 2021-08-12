Nairobi MCAs propose CCTV cameras on all buildings

The Clarion Hotel situated within Nairobi's Central Business District at the junction of Moi Avenue and Murang'a Road. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Nairobi MCAs have proposed a law that mandates all commercial and residential buildings in the county to install close circuit television (CCTVs) to help in reducing crime in the capital.

The ward representatives want City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to formulate a policy to compel building owners to mount CCTV cameras in their premises.

The county legislators decried that most CCTV cameras in Nairobi are inside buildings while those connected outside are only meant to monitor traffic with only a few located in strategic areas for crime prevention.

The lack of open street CCTV cameras, they said, has made criminals take advantage of the streets which are free from surveillance to attack unsuspecting members of the public.

Kabiro Ward MCA Clarence Munga, the mover of the motion, explained that in recent months, the city has witnessed a marked increase in the number of insecurity incidences.

He decried that a majority of buildings, especially in informal settlements, do not have closed-circuit television cameras, making most criminal activities in the county going unnoticed.

“In the modern world today, CCTV surveillance is important as it can deter potential criminals and video footage can help law enforcement to investigate and later provide evidence for the prosecution in a court of law,” said Mr Munga.

Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi explained that having the surveillance cameras, used together with audio, verbal, and other types of sensors can alert officials to occurrences that are out of the ordinary.

He argued that having such security will help the capital realise a 24-hour economy as security for businesses and residents is indispensable.

“We, therefore, want the county executive to formulate policy to compel building owners to install close circuit television in all commercial and residential buildings to aid in reducing criminal activities across the county,” he said.

Dandora Area 4 MCA Francis Ngesa added that with the policy, there will now be guidelines on standards and conditions to be adopted in the operation of the CCV cameras.