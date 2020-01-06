Nairobi MCAs convene kamukunji to discuss county government crisis

Nairobi MCAs will on Tuesday have a kamukunji that will finally lead to a Special Sitting of the assembly on Thursday with impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko still looming large.

The meeting, set to take place at the assembly precincts, will see all the 122 City MCAs, as well as Speaker Beatrice Elachi, for the first time get down to deliberate on the current crisis facing Nairobi County since Governor Sonko was barred from office last month.

The Kamukunji comes against backdrop of sustained calls by ODM MCAs to impeach Governor Sonko ousted arguing that being barred from accessing his office rendered him ineffective to carry out critical roles as a governor laving the Executive in a crisis.

Speaker Elachi and a section of Jubilee MCAs have always maintained a hard-line stance on any Special Sitting saying they are waiting for advisory opinion from the Attorney General and the Supreme Court.

However, the stand seems to have thawed with Ms Elachi confirming that she will gazette for the Special Sitting to take place on January 9, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

The Kamukunji was called by Speaker Elachi in a letter addressed to leaders of both Jubilee and ODM parties.

“The Speaker to the Nairobi County Assembly wishes to notify you that there will be a kamukunji of all members of the county assembly on Tuesday January 7, at 10:00 am in the assembly chambers.

“This therefore is to notify you of the same and ask that you notify Honourable members from your respective parties to attend this important meeting. The agenda will be shared at the meeting,” Ms Elachi said in a letter to Majority Leader Charles Thuo and Minority Leader David Mberia.

The letter dated January 3, 2020 is also copied to Majority Whip June Ndegwa and her Minority counterpart Peter Imwatok.

Speaker Elachi stated that the meeting will guide the House on what issues to be addressed urgently in the planned Special Sitting.

She pointed out that the Kamukunji will provide a platform for the ward representatives to discuss amongst themselves what needs to be addressed in light of the unfolding at the county government.

EMBATTLED GOVERNOR

“I felt it was prudent to have a speaker’s kamukunji before the special sitting. The assembly is on recess but the county legislators are concerned with the state of the county. This is not about an individual, Jubilee nor ODM party, but the people of Nairobi,” said Ms Elachi.

Mr Mberia said the meeting will give the MCAs a chance to brainstorm and review what is happening in the county as well as have a direction on what to do next in light of a “limping” executive with an embattled governor, no deputy governor as well as substantive county secretary.

The Karen MCA, who last month gave the speaker a seven-day ultimatum to call for a Special Sitting confirmed all opposition MCAs will attend the Kamukunji.

“We want to take the bold step as Nairobi leaders to try bring solution to the county because if we don’t then the people who elected us will not forgive us,” said Mr Mberia.

Mr Thuo also confirmed receiving the letter adding that all Jubilee MCAs will be part of the meeting.

There has been a divide at the assembly since Governor Sonko was barred from office with ODM MCAs saying the county is on a crisis while a section of their Jubilee counterparts having differing opinion.

However, one of the Jubilee leaders, who sought anonymity, yesterday said they are indeed worried with state of the county government terming as in “an autopilot mode”.

“The planning department is completely paralyzed with almost every staff being sent home. There is also suspended staff and CECs making some departments not fully functioning. We are all worried because the county is on an auto pilot mode. The Kamkunji will help us know as MCAs which buttons we can press to have the county completely running once again,” said the MCA.