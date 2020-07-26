Nairobi MCAs begin fresh push for Elachi’s impeachment

Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi addressing the media moments before dissolving the county assembly at City Hall on October 10, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Nairobi MCAs have begun a fresh impeachment process against Speaker Beatrice Elachi as wrangles at the assembly rages.

The MCAs, drawn from both the Jubilee and ODM sides, have already collected 51 signatures as they prepare a notice of motion for the removal of Elachi.

ABUSE OF OFFICE

A threshold of 42 signatures is needed for a notice of impeachment motion to be tabled before the assembly.

The ward representatives have laid at least six grounds for the fresh push to remove the Speaker from office for the second time.

The grounds include abuse of office, illegal appointment of a new assembly clerk, corruption, poor leadership, victimisation of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard of the law and county orders, and militarisation of the assembly.

“Due to the above and many other reasons, over 80 members of the county assembly have today resolved to invoke section 11 of the recently enacted County Government (amendments) Act, 2020 and commence impeachment process against speaker Beatrice Elachi,” said South B MCA Waithera Chege.

NOTICE OF CENSURE

The notice of the censure motion is set to be submitted to the assembly clerk tomorrow (Monday) in accordance with sub-section 5 of the County Government (Amendments) Act, 2020.

Elachi was impeached for the first time in September, 2018 when more than 100 MCAs voted unanimously to remove her from office.

She made her comeback last year October after more than 13 months out of office but since her return, the assembly has been embroiled in one battle after another.

The tussles have seen clerk Jacob Ngwele locked out of his office and kicked out of the assembly’s service board by the Speaker.

The majority leader Abdi Guyo and former minority leader Elias Otieno were also thrown out of the board.