Nairobi MCA charged with illegal possession of firearm





Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok could face up to five years behind bars after he was charged illegally possessing a firearm.

The Makongeni MCA will know his fate on August 24, 2021, when judgment on the case will be pronounced.

Milimani Law Court Senior Resident Magistrate Ms. Carolyne Muthoni Njagi found Mr. Imwatok with a case to answer after receiving testimony from six witnesses presented by State prosecutor Ms. Winnie Moraa.

According to court papers, Mr. Imwatok is accused of being in possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate contrary to section 2 as read with section 4(3)(b) of the Firearms Act Cap 114 Laws of Kenya.

Ms. Moraa urged the court to place the (Makongeni Ward) MCA on his defence as there was ample evidence he had in his possession a firearm illegally.

According to section 2(a) of the Firearms Act, 2012, if any person purchases, acquires or has in his possession any firearm or ammunition without holding a firearm certificate in force at the time, or otherwise than as authorised by a certificate, they commit an offence liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five, but not exceeding ten years.

“Upon receiving all the defence submissions, I will make my pronouncement on August 24, 2021 in open court,” said Ms Njagi.

The vocal MCA is facing four counts of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and forging a firearms certificate, all of which he denied.