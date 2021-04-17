Nairobi MCA asks ODM colleagues to respect Uhuru





Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo has hit out at a section of ODM MCAs whom he accuses of dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name into county politics.

Guyo has also warned his colleagues to cease using the President’s name to drive personal agenda.

His sentiments come days after a section of ODM ward representatives accused a clique of Jubilee MCAs at the assembly of invoking the name of the Head of State to threaten county officers as well as influence operations within the county.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok alleged some three Jubilee MCAs have developed the tendency to name-drop the President’s name to influence recruitment processes at the county executive.

However, speaking at the assembly during a special sitting, the Matopeni MCA called upon the minority side to respect the President, who is not only the President but also the Jubilee Party leader.

“I urge the Minority leader who is also my friend to ask his members who are making it a norm to misuse the president’s name to stop,” said Guyo.

“It has become a tendency for some few ODM MCAs to evoke the President’s name whenever they want to push for their own selfish agenda in the assembly,” he added.

He said that as Jubilee, they have shown utmost respect to ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the spirit of the Handshake.

“As the Jubilee side, at no any given time has any of our members evoked the name of the ODM party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in vain,” he said.

The majority leader further told off his counterparts for using the media to bash Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Major General Mohamed Badi and acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

He questioned why the ODM MCAs failed to approach both Kananu and Maj-Gen Badi to air their grievances before reaching out to the public.

This is after the minority side had given Kananu a seven-day ultimatum to reshuffle her administration or face unspecified actions.

The ward representatives had alleged some county officers who are in office were incompetent and others were being “mislead by outside forces” on how to execute county affairs.

“For a problem to be solved, you could have reached out to the officials before hitting at the two entities which we are supposed to be supporting as an assembly, “ Guyo added.

He went on to caution his colleagues to desist from using their positions to “intimidate” senior county officials.

“Let us not use our positions to intimidate the executive thinking we are above everyone. Deputy Governor and her administration should be left to work freely,” Guyo added.