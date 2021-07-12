Nairobi lawyer in trouble for assaulting wife, son

George Brian Akello at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting his wife. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A city lawyer is in trouble for reportedly assaulting his wife at her house in Nairobi.

George Brian Akello is facing assault charges at Kibera law courts where he is accused of beating up and injuring Winnie Eguchi at her house in Uthiru on the night of July 5. Eguchi reportedly houses Akello at the house in which she was assaulted.

Akello is also accused of assaulting and causing bodily injuries to Enguchi’s son aged 13 on the same night.

He was to be charged with malicious damage after smashing the minor’s phone on a wall damaging it extensively during the commotion but the charge was withdrawn.

After what started out as a petty fight, Akello is now seeking an out-of-court deal with the complainant who now wants her out of her house, to salvage his image.

He had just returned home from a drinking spree at around 11pm and took their young son in his arms.

But his lover felt the child was not safe because Akello was drunk and attempted to grab the child from him and an argument started leading to the alleged assault.

Akello denied all the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

He was freed on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 23.