Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado to benefit from 62km road construction

Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties will benefit from the construction of a 62km road at a cost of Sh 18.3 billion.

This was announced by Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) as they shared the schedule of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study in those counties before the construction could start.

The roads to be constructed include Kasarani-Mwiki-Njiru Road, Roysambu-Kamiti Corner Road, Kingara-James Gichuru Road, Limuru Road, Red Hill Road, Juja Farm Road and Kajiado Town Roads and By-pass.

All these roads will be dual, except for Juja Road and Kajiado town roads.

ASSESSMENT

The report will document possible impacts related to the construction and implantation of the project.

The assessment kicked off on Thursday at Red Hill road and will continue until August 7, 2019 when there will be an assessment of the 10km Limuru Road.

The government, through Kura, has awarded the tender to STECOL Corporation to undertake the construction of these roads.