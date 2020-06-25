Nairobi Hospital lifts suspension on Jubilee Insurance account

Kenyans with Jubilee Insurance medical covers can now rest easy after Nairobi Hospital lifted the suspension on insurer’s account on Wednesday.

The hospital and the insurance firm had been entangled in a dispute over multimillion-shilling claims, a standoff that saw the hospital lock out clients insured by the country’s largest medical underwriter.

SERVICES RESTORED

In a statement on Wednesday, Jubilee Insurance said their services had been restored and apologised to their clients who had been inconvenienced.

“We are pleased to inform you that normal services at the Nairobi Hospital have been restored. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused and we assure you of our commitment to continue offering you seamless medical services,” a statement signed by head of Customer Experience at Jubilee Insurance reads in part.

Last week, Nairobi Hospital claimed that Jubilee Insurance had not settled a Sh357 million bill that has been outstanding for three years. The insurer, on the other hand, claimed the amount is only Sh80 million but the hospital is unable to justify.

DEBT DISPUTE

In a letter to Jubilee Insurance Group CEO Julius Kipng’etich, the hospital’s CEO, Dr Allan Pamba indicated that efforts to have the firm clear the debt had been were futile even after several meetings.

The hospital at the same time wrote to its esteemed customers informing them of service disruption and that Kenyans should consult doctors online.

“We wish to notify you that we are currently experiencing service disruption at the hospital. We are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Seamless services are however available,” it said.

The standoff was the latest between an insurer and a hospital in the medical business that has one of the highest incidences of fraud, including overcharging and unnecessary procedures, including unnecessary medical tests.