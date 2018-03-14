The governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi and daughter Saumu Sonko in New York. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s wife and daughter are in New York for a United Nations women conference.

The governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi and first born daughter Saumu Sonko are part of a Kenyan delegation to conference.

Also in the delegation is Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant on a Jubilee ticket Millicent Omanga.

The 62nd session of the Commission on the Status of Women is hosted at UN headquarters and will run till March 23.

Saumu has shared on Instagram some of the sessions she attended at the conference, as well as seven-star meals she has been sampling.

She has also shared snippets of her trip featuring aerial shots and videos of New York’s skyline.