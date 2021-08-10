Nairobi court frees trio accused of violating Covid-19 rules

Kevin Onyango Ndungu, Joseph Olare Omondi and Christopher Muchai in court where they faced charges of failing to observe the 1 metre social distance when they attended a meeting at Twiga Towers. PIC: Richard Manguti

Police are on the spot for rounding up citizens on the premise of enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi accused police of violating the rights of citizens considering the Covid-19 rules ‘have been relaxed’.

Andayi spoke as he released three people who had been brought before him on accusations of failing to practice social distancing.

“I urge this court to take judicial notice that the government has relaxed the observance of the Covid-19 protocols by allowing public service vehicles (PSVs) to resume carrying commuters in their full capacities,” Joseph Olare Omondi, one of the accused, stated.

Following that mitigation, Mr Andayi discharged the accused persons saying, “Police must be in the forefront in understanding the changes announced as far as social distance rules are concerned,”

The trio, Kevin Onyango Ndungu, Joseph Olare Omondi, and Christopher Muchai were charged with failing to observe the 1 metre social distance when they attended a meeting at Twiga Towers.

The three also faced others charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a Police Officer on August 9, 2021.

They denied assaulting Police Constable David Siyuyu when he was executing his duties as a police officer.

The magistrate quashed the charge of failing to observe the social distance.