Nairobi County allocates Sh1.2 billion for upgrade of markets, modern kiosks

Tomatoes on displays at Muthurwa Market in Nairobi on February 12, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi County has set aside Sh1.2 billion for the upgrade of markets and construction of modern kiosks.

The project is set to commence in June and will be carried out in a phased approach.

According to the Nairobi County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), Sh138.2 million has been set aside in the first phase of the project.

From the allocation, Sh25 million will be used in setting up new modern kiosks across 10 wards in Nairobi.

The modern kiosks will be constructed in Pumwani, Kware, Pangani, Kabiro, Dandora, Kariobangi North, Mowlem, Hamza/Maringo, Kangemi and Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course wards.

Another Sh20 million will go towards the construction of a new City Park market as part of the total allocation of Sh243 million for the entire project.

Makina Market construction will take up Sh17 million out of the total project cost of Sh42 million whereas the extension of Dandora E Market will take up Sh15 million out of a total project allocation of Sh35 million.

Renovation works at Muthurwa Market has been allocated Sh15 million the same as for the construction of perimeter wall and sheds at Kamulu Market. The two projects have been allocated Sh70 million.

The drilling of boreholes at Westlands Market, installation and connection with reservoirs and networking will be done at a cost of Sh10 million out of the total project cost of Sh15 million.

In the same fiscal year, another Sh9 million will be pumped into the construction of Karen Market with the total cost of the project being Sh20 million.

The construction of abattoirs at Karandini market will be done at Sh3.13 million with the total project cost being Sh5 million.

Moreover, a million shillings will be used for the signage for the new markets in Westlands, Karandini, Kangundo road, and Quarry road.

Another Sh8 million has been factored in for the purchase of a new double cabin vehicle for use by the Trade department.

“We recommend that the above development projects for the Trade department be implemented in the coming financial year,” read in part the document approved by county assembly last month.

Last month, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced it had commenced upgrade of eight markets in Nairobi into modern markets.

The facelift was to see the markets have modern stalls, parking areas, new-look ablution blocks as well as link roads to improve accessibility.

The markets include Muthurwa Market, City Park market, Jericho market, Wakulima, Uhuru and three markets along Kayole Spine Road in Embakasi, Landhies Road and Toi Market.

Nairobi currently has 20 open-air and 23 large markets which are not enough for the huge population of merchants in the capital city.

However, five new markets including Mwariro, Westlands, Gikomba, Karandini and New Wakulima which have been constructed at a cost of Sh2.2 billion will soon be unveiled to add to the number.