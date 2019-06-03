Nairobi voted Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination

Nairobi has been voted Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination, while the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has been awarded Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference destination at this year’s 26th Annual World Travel Award (WTA).

Nairobi beat seven other African cities namely, Accra (Ghana), Cairo (Egypt), Lagos (Nigeria) Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria all in South Africa, to emerge the winner.

This is the second time Nairobi has been named Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination having also won the award in 2016.

“This is great news not only for Nairobi, but Kenya as a whole. Our vision is to transform Nairobi into Africa’s economic power hub,” Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said.

Sonko further pledged to strive to make Nairobi a city of choice in the African region.

OTHER NOMINEES

“We will work towards achieving infrastructure development, cleaning and ensuring sustainable green environment, beautifying and lighting the Central Business District,” Sonko said.

KICC, which was participating in the award of the first time, beat off stiff competition from Durban Convention Centre in South Africa, which has held the title for the last nine years.

Other nominees in the category included Cairo Convention Centre in Egypt, Cape Town Convention Centre in South Africa, Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda, Palais Des Congress Marrakech in Morocco and Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.

KICC also won the bid to host the WTA in 2020.

LEADING AIRLINE

“We are honored to receive these awards. The awards truly attest to the fact that Nairobi and KICC offers the best MICE experience in the region,” said KICC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Gecaga, who was in Mauritius to receive the accolades.

Kenya as a county also won Africa’s Leading Destination award, beating Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and South Africa, which won the award in 2018.

Kenya Airways, the country’s national carrier, also won two awards – Africa’s Leading Airline in Business Class Category and the second award in the Leading Economy Class category.



